  • A medical worker takes care of a COVID-19 patient at Fujimino emergency hospital in Saitama Prefecture. | FUJIMINO EMERGENCY HOSPITAL / VIA KYODO
  • Kyodo, JIJI

Japan is considering altering its COVID-19 reporting protocols, including a potential change in the collection of infection numbers, in a bid to lessen the burden on hospitals as they strain under a resurgence of the coronavirus across the country, government sources have said.

Medical facilities and public health centers currently cooperate to report the total COVID-19 cases to the government, but the change may limit the reporting of cases to designated establishments, the sources said Saturday.

