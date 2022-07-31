  • Myanmar people living in Japan gather in Tokyo and protest against the country's military government on July 25. | KYODO
YANGON – Myanmar police on Saturday detained a Japanese man who was taking part in an anti-coup protest in Yangon, local media reported.

The Japanese Embassy in Myanmar said it has requested the release of the man in his 20s, reported to be documentary filmmaker Toru Kubota. He is being held for questioning at a police station in Yangon, the embassy said without confirming his identity.

