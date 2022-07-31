  • Popularly known as FVR, Fidel Ramos served as defense chief in the first post-dictatorship government led by Corazon Aquino. He then won the presidency himself in 1992. | AFP-JIJI
Fidel Ramos, the former Philippine president who was head of the national police under Ferdinand Marcos before defecting and joining the “People Power” protests that ousted the dictator in 1986, has died. He was 94.

Ramos died Sunday, according to radio station DZRH and state-owned broadcaster PTV, without citing the source of the information.

