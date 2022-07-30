  • Russian army service members wounded during Ukraine-Russia war attend a concert at a military hospital in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, on March 26. | REUTERS
Istanbul – A week into Moscow’s war in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin made a gesture of solidarity with his soldiers at the front: injured men could claim compensation of 3 million rubles, equivalent to about $50,000 or the amount an average Russian worker would earn in four years.

“It’s our duty to support the families of our fallen and injured war comrades,” said Putin when he announced it in early March.

