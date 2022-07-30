  • Tatsuo Fukuda, a prominent figure among the younger generation of the Liberal Democratic Party, has questioned what good could come out of probing ties between individual lawmakers and the Unification Church. | KYODO
A high-ranking lawmaker of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Friday brushed off the recent scrutiny over connections between the Unification Church and his party members following the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

“Frankly speaking, I don’t really know what the problem is,” Tatsuo Fukuda, chairman of the General Council, the decision-making organ of the Liberal Democratic Party, said during a press conference.

