  • From left: Economy minister Koichi Hagiuda, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo during a joint news conference on Friday in Washington | POOL / VIA AFP-JIJI
    From left: Economy minister Koichi Hagiuda, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo during a joint news conference on Friday in Washington | POOL / VIA AFP-JIJI

  • Kyodo, Reuters

  • SHARE

Washington – The top foreign and economic officials of the United States and Japan on Friday vowed to work together to defend an open, rules-based international economic order and address the vulnerabilities in their supply chains for key technologies such as semiconductors during their first “two-plus-two” economic meeting.

The agreement underscored the growing awareness among the two close allies that enhancing economic security is vital for their overall security at a time when China is increasing not only its military might, but also its economic clout in the Indo-Pacific. The talks also came as Russia’s war in Ukraine creates food and energy supply concerns.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , ,