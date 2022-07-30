The top foreign and economic officials of the United States and Japan on Friday vowed to work together to defend an open, rules-based international economic order and address the vulnerabilities in their supply chains for key technologies such as semiconductors during their first “two-plus-two” economic meeting.

The agreement underscored the growing awareness among the two close allies that enhancing economic security is vital for their overall security at a time when China is increasing not only its military might, but also its economic clout in the Indo-Pacific. The talks also came as Russia’s war in Ukraine creates food and energy supply concerns.