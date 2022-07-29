  • A woman holds an Assembly of First Nations flag during a mass presided over by Pope Francis at the Shrine of Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupre, one of the oldest and most popular pilgrimage sites in North America, in Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupre, Quebec, Canada, on Thursday. | REUTERS
As Pope Francis in his vestments prepared to celebrate mass inside a Canadian shrine on Thursday, a young Indigenous woman stood outside in a bright orange beaded dress stitched with dozens of tiny metallic cones.

Abigail Brooks is a jingle dress dancer — an Indigenous woman whose dancing while wearing the traditional dress is believed to carry healing powers.

