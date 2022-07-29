  • A worker gathers cotton yarn at a textile manufacturing plant in Aksu in western China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region in April 2021. | AP / VIA KYODO
    A worker gathers cotton yarn at a textile manufacturing plant in Aksu in western China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region in April 2021. | AP / VIA KYODO

A textile industry group in Japan said Thursday it has created guidelines encouraging companies to pay more attention to human rights abuses in supply chains.

The Japan Textile Federation’s guidelines include a checklist for company executives to ensure their supply chains are free of various types of rights abuses, such as forced labor, child labor and harassment.

