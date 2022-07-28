  • U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington on July 21. Manchin announced Wednesday that he had struck a deal with Democratic leaders on a domestic spending package that includes climate and energy programs and tax increases, less than two weeks after abruptly upending hopes for such a deal this summer. | PETE MAROVICH / THE NEW YORK TIMES
  • Bloomberg

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer have struck a deal on a tax, energy and climate policy bill, breaking a deadlock on the Democrats’ long-sought legislation to enact major parts of U.S. President Joe Biden’s agenda.

The plan, announced by the two Democrats on Wednesday evening, would generate an estimated $739 billion in revenue, spend $433 billion and reduce deficits by $300 billion.

