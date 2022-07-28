  • Former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga gives a stump speech for a House of Councilors candidate in Yokohama on July 9, a day before the Upper House election in which the Liberal Democratic Party made a sweeping victory. | BLOOMBERG
    Former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga gives a stump speech for a House of Councilors candidate in Yokohama on July 9, a day before the Upper House election in which the Liberal Democratic Party made a sweeping victory. | BLOOMBERG

  • Jiji

  • SHARE

The fate of former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is attracting attention in connection with personnel reshuffles planned for early September by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Many observers believe that improving ties with Suga would be crucial to making the Kishida administration more stable. Some speculate that Kishida will offer him a Cabinet post when reshuffling the Cabinet and the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s leadership team.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,