The fate of former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is attracting attention in connection with personnel reshuffles planned for early September by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
Many observers believe that improving ties with Suga would be crucial to making the Kishida administration more stable. Some speculate that Kishida will offer him a Cabinet post when reshuffling the Cabinet and the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s leadership team.
