  • Labor union members call for a raise in minimum wages during a rally in Tokyo on Monday. | KYODO
    Labor union members call for a raise in minimum wages during a rally in Tokyo on Monday. | KYODO

  • Jiji

  • SHARE

Talks to decide minimum wages in Japan are said to have stalled, as members of a government panel on the matter remain divided in the final stage of discussions.

Management and labor representatives on a subcommittee of the Central Minimum Wages Council, which advises the labor minister, share the view that minimum wages need to be raised to fight soaring prices.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,