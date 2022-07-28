Talks to decide minimum wages in Japan are said to have stalled, as members of a government panel on the matter remain divided in the final stage of discussions.
Management and labor representatives on a subcommittee of the Central Minimum Wages Council, which advises the labor minister, share the view that minimum wages need to be raised to fight soaring prices.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.