Panasonic Holdings, whose energy unit supplies batteries to Tesla, reported a 39% drop in first-quarter profit Thursday as demand for its home appliances and car batteries slowed, following a pandemic-fueled surge last year.
The group’s operating profit for the three months to June 30 was ¥63.7 billion ($470.77 million), missing an estimated mean of ¥73.3 billion from nine analysts, according to Refinitiv.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.