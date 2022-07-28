  • Panasonic Holdings reported a 39% drop in first-quarter profit on Thursday. | REUTERS
Panasonic Holdings, whose energy unit supplies batteries to Tesla, reported a 39% drop in first-quarter profit Thursday as demand for its home appliances and car batteries slowed, following a pandemic-fueled surge last year.

The group’s operating profit for the three months to June 30 was ¥63.7 billion ($470.77 million), missing an estimated mean of ¥73.3 billion from nine analysts, according to Refinitiv.

