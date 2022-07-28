  • A stop for Osaka Metro Group's 'on-demand bus' service in the city of Osaka | KYODO
Osaka – An Osaka city bus operator has started allowing local companies and facilities to create bus stops at locations of their choice for a monthly fee of ¥22,000 ($161) in the city.

The new initiative by Osaka Metro Group is aimed at improving revenues for its existing on-demand bus service, which takes passengers to stations whenever requested, unlike usual bus services that must go on predetermined routes.

