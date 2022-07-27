  • Officials of the Tokyo Prosecutor's Office enter the home of former Aoki Holdings chairman Hironori Aoki in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward on Wednesday. | KYODO
    Officials of the Tokyo Prosecutor's Office enter the home of former Aoki Holdings chairman Hironori Aoki in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward on Wednesday. | KYODO

  • Jiji, AFP-Jiji

  • SHARE

Tokyo prosecutors raided the house of the founder and former chairman of Aoki Holdings on Wednesday over alleged bribery of a former executive board member of the Tokyo Games organizing committee.

Members of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office searched the house of Hironori Aoki, 83, in Tokyo’s Shibuya Ward.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,