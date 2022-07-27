Google search ads lifted parent Alphabet Inc. close to Wall Street sales expectations Tuesday, sending shares up on relief that the world’s biggest seller of online advertising may withstand a global recession better than smaller rivals.
A trio of Alphabet executives sounded caution on a call with investment analysts, using “uncertain” or “uncertainty” at least 13 times to describe the economy. YouTube ad sales grew at their slowest pace since disclosures began, in 2018.
