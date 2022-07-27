Industry minister Koichi Hagiuda on Wednesday took on another post, with the task of spearheading Japan’s efforts toward decarbonization and green growth.
The post of green transformation minister was created by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, whose government is aiming to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 through changes to its economic and energy structures.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.