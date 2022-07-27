  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Industry minister Koichi Hagiuda on Wednesday took on another post, with the task of spearheading Japan’s efforts toward decarbonization and green growth.

The post of green transformation minister was created by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, whose government is aiming to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 through changes to its economic and energy structures.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , ,