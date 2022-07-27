  • A restaurant in a shopping area of Beijing on Monday. The economy of China, the region’s largest, is poised to expand 4.0% this year, compared with an earlier forecast of 5.0%. | REUTERS
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has cut its economic growth forecast for most of Asia over the next two years as the region grapples with the fallout of the war in Ukraine, supply chain disruptions and a slower economic expansion in China.

In a report published Thursday, the ADB said it expects regional economies to grow 4.6% this year, compared with an earlier forecast of 5.2%. Next year’s outlook was also revised down from 5.3% to 5.2%.

