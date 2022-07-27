North Korea used the anniversary Wednesday of the armistice that halted fighting on the peninsula 69 years ago to warn of the possibility of a “second Korean War,” blaming the U.S. and South Korea for inflaming hostilities.
“The joint military exercises between the United States and South Korea, which are being carried out with a thick gunpowder smell, are exacerbating the situation on the Korean Peninsula,” North Korea’s foreign ministry said in a statement, calling the two a “horde of belligerents wanting the wretchedness of war.”
