  • A peace festival to mark the 69th anniversary of the signing of the Korean War armistice agreement, at Imjingak park near the Demilitarised zone (DMZ) that divides the two Koreas, in Paju, on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI
North Korea used the anniversary Wednesday of the armistice that halted fighting on the peninsula 69 years ago to warn of the possibility of a “second Korean War,” blaming the U.S. and South Korea for inflaming hostilities.

“The joint military exercises between the United States and South Korea, which are being carried out with a thick gunpowder smell, are exacerbating the situation on the Korean Peninsula,” North Korea’s foreign ministry said in a statement, calling the two a “horde of belligerents wanting the wretchedness of war.”

