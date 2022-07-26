  • The World Health Organization has reported at least 1,010 probable cases of hepatitis, including 46 that required transplants and 22 deaths from the illness dating back to last October. | GETTY IMAGES / VIA BLOOMBERG
Washington – British researchers reported a breakthrough on Monday in mysterious hepatitis cases affecting young children, finding the serious liver condition was linked to co-infection of two common viruses, but not the coronavirus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported at least 1,010 probable cases, including 46 that required transplants and 22 deaths from the illness dating back to last October.

