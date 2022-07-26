  • Pipes at the landfall facilities of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in Lubmin, Germany, on March 7 | REUTERS
    Pipes at the landfall facilities of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in Lubmin, Germany, on March 7 | REUTERS
  • SHARE

LONDON – Russia’s cut in supplies through its main gas pipeline to Germany will leave countries unable to meet goals to refill storage and Europe’s biggest economy faced with rationing industry to keep its citizens warm during the winter months.

Politicians in Europe have repeatedly said Russia could cut off gas flows this winter, which would thrust Germany into recession and lead to soaring prices for consumers already grappling with inflation at multi-year highs.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , , ,