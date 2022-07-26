The government has compiled a draft basic policy regarding a law on national security-related land including seven examples of “disruptive acts” that could interfere with the functions of important facilities such as those linked to defense.
The draft was approved on Monday at the first meeting of a government panel on the legislation, headed by Akira Morita, professor emeritus at the University of Tokyo. The law is for restricting the use of land around facilities that are important in terms of national security.
