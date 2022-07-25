Nara – Japanese public prosecutors on Monday began the process of a psychiatric examination of the man accused of fatally shooting former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to see whether he can bear criminal liability.
On Monday, Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, left a police station in the western city of Nara around 10:15 a.m. in a Nara Prefectural Police vehicle, arriving at the Osaka Detention House in the nearby city of Osaka an hour later.
