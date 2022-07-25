  • Democracy activist Kyaw Min Yu (left), better known as 'Jimmy,' and former lawmaker Phyo Zeya Thaw. | MYANMAR'S MILITARY INFORMATION TEAM / VIA AFP-JIJI
    Democracy activist Kyaw Min Yu (left), better known as "Jimmy," and former lawmaker Phyo Zeya Thaw.

Myanmar’s military junta has executed four democracy activists accused of helping to carry out “terror acts,” it said on Monday, sparking widespread condemnation of the nation’s first executions in decades.

Sentenced to death in closed-door trials in January and April, the four men had been accused of helping militias to fight the army that seized power in a coup last year and unleashed a bloody crackdown on its opponents.

