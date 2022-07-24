Yokkaichi, Mie Pref. – As Sunday marked 50 years since a major court decision ordering damages for air pollution in the city of Yokkaichi, Mie Prefecture, people affected by the incident are trying to pass on the lessons learned to future generations.
On July 24, 1972, a court found that sulfuric acid gas emitted from a petrochemical complex in the city triggered asthma attacks and ordered companies responsible to pay damages totaling ¥88 million to plaintiffs. Known as Yokkaichi asthma, the incident in which it occurred is considered one of the four big pollution diseases of Japan.
