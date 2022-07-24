A volcano on Sakurajima in Kagoshima Prefecture, erupted Sunday, the Meteorological Agency said.
The eruption at one of the most active volcanoes in the country, occurred around 8:05 p.m., according to the agency.
A volcano on Sakurajima in Kagoshima Prefecture, erupted Sunday, the Meteorological Agency said.
The eruption at one of the most active volcanoes in the country, occurred around 8:05 p.m., according to the agency.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
Your subscription plan doesn't allow commenting. To learn more see our FAQ
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.