  • Kagoshima Prefecture's Mount Sakurajima | BLOOMBERG
    Kagoshima Prefecture's Mount Sakurajima | BLOOMBERG

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

A volcano on Sakurajima in Kagoshima Prefecture, erupted Sunday, the Meteorological Agency said.

The eruption at one of the most active volcanoes in the country, occurred around 8:05 p.m., according to the agency.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,