The government is ramping up preparations for “funeral diplomacy” as dignitaries around the world are expected to visit the country for the state funeral of assassinated former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
A team of about 30 officials from the Foreign Ministry’s preparatory office will work on arranging a series of meetings between world leaders and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and other Cabinet officials on the occasion of Abe’s funeral.
