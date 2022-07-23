  • Steve Bannon, former adviser to Donald Trump, speaks to members of the media while exiting a federal court in Washington on Friday. | BLOOMBERG
    Steve Bannon, former adviser to Donald Trump, speaks to members of the media while exiting a federal court in Washington on Friday. | BLOOMBERG

Washington – A federal jury found Donald Trump’s former aide Steve Bannon guilty of contempt of U.S. Congress on Friday for defying a subpoena to testify before lawmakers investigating the assault on the U.S. Capitol.

Bannon, who led Trump’s 2016 presidential election campaign, was among hundreds of people called by a House of Representatives committee to address the storming of Congress by Trump supporters on Jan. 6, 2021.

