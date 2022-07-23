  • The sunken Kazu I tour boat is lifted to the surface in May. | KYODO
    The sunken Kazu I tour boat is lifted to the surface in May. | KYODO

Sapporo – Despite a request from Japan, Russia has not yet handed over three bodies of people who were believed to be aboard the Kazu I tour boat, which sank off Hokkaido’s Shiretoko Peninsula in April.

The Japanese and Russian governments are still negotiating the handover of the bodies discovered on the Russian island of Sakhalin and Kunashiri. The latter island is one of the four Russian-held islands claimed by Japan.

