The suspect in the fatal shooting of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is set to undergo an examination of his mental condition around the time of the incident, investigative sources said Saturday.
The Nara District Public Prosecutor’s Office has asked The Nara District Court approved a request by the local public prosecutor’s office for a psychiatric examination of Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, The examination is expected to wrap up in late November.
