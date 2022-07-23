  • International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach and Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto bump elbows during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony at the Olympic Stadium in the Japanese capital on July 23, 2021. | REUTERS
    International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach and Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto bump elbows during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony at the Olympic Stadium in the Japanese capital on July 23, 2021. | REUTERS

  • JIJI

  • SHARE

Sapporo/Koriyama, Fukushima Pref. – With Saturday marking one year since the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony, Japan is facing the task of passing on to future generations the unprecedented lessons taken from hosting the massive event amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to the pandemic, the Games were postponed by a year and spectators were barred from most events.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,