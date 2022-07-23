Washington – The United States continues to maintain “strategic ambiguity” over its response to a Chinese attack on Taiwan, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Friday, even though President Joe Biden has vowed military intervention.
Noting that every U.S. administration’s Taiwan policy has contained “many different sentences” that have made people wonder how they would all fit together, Sullivan said, “Somehow that ambiguity — that creative tension within the policy — has allowed us to maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait for multiple decades across multiple administrations.”
