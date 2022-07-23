  • Jake Sullivan, U.S. national security adviser, at a news briefing in Washington on July 11. | HAIYUN JIANG / THE NEW YORK TIMES
    Jake Sullivan, U.S. national security adviser, at a news briefing in Washington on July 11. | HAIYUN JIANG / THE NEW YORK TIMES

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Washington – The United States continues to maintain “strategic ambiguity” over its response to a Chinese attack on Taiwan, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Friday, even though President Joe Biden has vowed military intervention.

Noting that every U.S. administration’s Taiwan policy has contained “many different sentences” that have made people wonder how they would all fit together, Sullivan said, “Somehow that ambiguity — that creative tension within the policy — has allowed us to maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait for multiple decades across multiple administrations.”

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,