    Protesters rally in Tokyo Friday against a plan to release treated radioactive water from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant to the ocean. | KYODO

  • Jiji

Japanese regulators on Friday approved Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings’ plan to release treated radioactive water into the ocean from its disaster-crippled nuclear plant in Fukushima Prefecture.

The plan involves building an undersea tunnel, as well as others, to release the water containing radioactive tritium from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant, which suffered a triple meltdown following the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

