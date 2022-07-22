  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks in Tokyo earlier this month. | XINHUA / POOL / VIA REUTERS
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday he plans to create two new ministerial posts within his Cabinet responsible for promoting startups and decarbonization efforts.

Unveiling the positions during a speech in Nagano Prefecture, Kishida aims to increase investment in decarbonization by aligning the public and private sectors while driving economic growth through the cultivation of more startups.

