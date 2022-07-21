  • A window display in a fashion store in Paris. The need for change in fashion is urgent. Statistics are notoriously hard to verify, but the U.N. says the industry is responsible for 10% of global carbon emissions, as well as a significant portion of water consumption and waste. | BLOOMBERG
    A window display in a fashion store in Paris. The need for change in fashion is urgent. Statistics are notoriously hard to verify, but the U.N. says the industry is responsible for 10% of global carbon emissions, as well as a significant portion of water consumption and waste. | BLOOMBERG
  • SHARE

Paris – Is it better for the environment if you buy a brand-new cotton T-shirt or a recycled one?

Well, it depends.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , ,