  • U.S. President Joe Biden speaks virtually with Chinese leader Xi Jinping from the White House in Washington in November 2021. | REUTERS
U.S. President Joe Biden says he expects to speak to Chinese leader Xi Jinping “within the next 10 days,” as the U.S. considers whether lifting some tariffs on Chinese imports would help stem rampant inflation.

Already tense relations between the two largest economies have deteriorated over China’s refusal to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

