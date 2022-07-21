  • The decision by the Bank of Japan to keep its easing policies in place was widely expected among economists, as long-time Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda has shown no sign of departing from his dovish policy. | REUTERS EXTERIOR OF BANK OF JAPAN'S HEADQUARTER IS PICTURED IN TOKYO
The Bank of Japan retained its aggressive monetary easing policy on Thursday, ensuring it will remain a global outlier as other top economies raise interest rates in the face of soaring inflation.

The decision by the central bank was widely expected among economists, as long-time Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda has shown no sign of departing from his dovish policy.

