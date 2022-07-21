  • Air conditioner units on a building in Shanghai. China is one of many places on the planet experiencing unprecedented heat. Over the past month, scorching temperatures have affected 900 million people across the country, killing several. | BLOOMBERG
Under the burning sun in a temperature of 33 degrees Celsius, 48-year-old Dang Jianbin is sorting out dozens of packages outside an office building near Beijing’s second ring road.

It’s almost lunch time, but he hasn’t had his breakfast yet. Dang’s only hope on such a hot day is to finish sending all the packages to their owners early and then rest in the shade.

