  • Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian leader Ebrahim Raisi hold a meeting in Tehran on Tuesday. | SPUTNIK / VIA AFP-JIJI
    Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian leader Ebrahim Raisi hold a meeting in Tehran on Tuesday. | SPUTNIK / VIA AFP-JIJI
  • SHARE

London – A budding courtship between Russia and Iran is an unwelcome development for the West that the United States will watch with concern, but it falls well short of a geopolitical game changer.

Russian President Vladimir Putin used a rare foreign trip on Tuesday — his first outside the former Soviet Union since he launched the invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 — to hold talks in Tehran with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Ebrahim Raisi, as well as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , , ,