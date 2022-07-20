  • Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's receives Russian President Vladimir Putin in Tehran on Tuesday. | KHAMENEI.IR / VIA AFP-JIJI
    Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's receives Russian President Vladimir Putin in Tehran on Tuesday. | KHAMENEI.IR / VIA AFP-JIJI

LONDON/DUBAI – Russian President Vladimir Putin had talks with Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran on Tuesday, the Kremlin leader’s first trip outside the former Soviet Union since Moscow’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

In the Iranian capital, Putin also held his first face-to-face meeting since the invasion with a NATO leader, Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to discuss a deal that would resume Ukraine’s Black Sea grain exports as well as the conflict in northern Syria.

