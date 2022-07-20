U.S. President Joe Biden will travel Wednesday to a shuttered coal-fired power plant that is now part of an offshore wind project in Massachusetts, where he is expected to deliver remarks on clean energy as his administration scrambles to salvage its climate agenda.
Biden will not declare a national climate emergency, the White House confirmed, disappointing Democratic lawmakers and activists who had called on Biden to take the step, which would have given him the ability to halt new federal oil drilling and ramp up wind, solar and other clean energy projects.
