  • Passengers arrive at New Chitose Airport near Sapporo on Sunday, after international flights resumed at the airport for the first time in more than two years. | KYODO
Foreign visitors to Japan fell in June from the previous month, even after the country began taking steps to reopen its borders to tourists for the first time in more than two years.

The number of foreign arrivals totaled 120,400, compared with 147,000 in May, according to data released by the Japan National Tourism Organization on Wednesday. Japan officially began accepting tourists on guided trips on June 10, with the daily entry limit having already been doubled to 20,000 visitors.

