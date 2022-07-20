  • A boy is screened for thyroid cancer in Hirata, Fukushima Prefecture, in November 2020. | KYODO
    A boy is screened for thyroid cancer in Hirata, Fukushima Prefecture, in November 2020. | KYODO

The former chair of a U.N. panel on the effects of atomic radiation has reiterated the committee’s view that radiation exposure from the 2011 nuclear accident in Fukushima Prefecture had no direct adverse health effects on local people.

“The accident led to no adverse documented public health effects that were directly attributable to radiation exposure from the accident,” Gillian Hirth told a news conference at the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo on Tuesday.

