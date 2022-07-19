  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine glances back as he departs after a news conference in Kyiv on April 23. In firing his intelligence chief and top prosecutor, Zelenskyy signaled a more aggressive approach to a fifth column undermining Ukraine’s war effort. | DAVID GUTTENFELDER / THE NEW YORK TIMES
KYIV – The sidelining of Ukraine’s domestic spy chief on Sunday laid bare Kyiv’s battle far from the front lines to purge its powerful security agencies of collaborators and Russian agents.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suspended Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) chief Ivan Bakanov, a childhood friend, and top state prosecutor Iryna Venediktova, citing dozens of cases of collaboration by members of their agencies in Russian-occupied Ukraine.

