  People collect water from a fountain in Green Park in London on Monday.
    People collect water from a fountain in Green Park in London on Monday.

A fierce heat wave in western Europe on Monday left much of the continent wilting under a scorching sun, smashing temperature records and feeding ferocious forest wildfires.

In Britain, the 38.1 degrees Celsius recorded in Suffolk, eastern England, made it the hottest day of the year and the third-hottest day on record.

