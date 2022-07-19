Toshimitsu Motegi, secretary-general of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party, brushed aside criticism on Tuesday from opposition parties over the government’s plan to hold a state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Motegi told a news conference that a state funeral is “absolutely appropriate” for Abe, who was fatally shot during a stump speech in the western city of Nara on July 8.
