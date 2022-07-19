  • LDP Secretary-general Toshimitsu Motegi speaking to reporter at the party's headquarters in Tokyo on July 8, the day former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was killed. | KYODO
    LDP Secretary-general Toshimitsu Motegi speaking to reporter at the party's headquarters in Tokyo on July 8, the day former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was killed. | KYODO

  • Jiji

Toshimitsu Motegi, secretary-general of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party, brushed aside criticism on Tuesday from opposition parties over the government’s plan to hold a state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Motegi told a news conference that a state funeral is “absolutely appropriate” for Abe, who was fatally shot during a stump speech in the western city of Nara on July 8.

