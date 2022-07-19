  • Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and his Saudi Arabian counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, pose before a meeting at the Iikura Guest House in Tokyo on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI
  • Kyodo

The foreign ministers of Japan and Saudi Arabia agreed Tuesday that the two nations will work together to stabilize the global oil market as oil prices have surged following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

During their meeting in Tokyo, Yoshimasa Hayashi also asked his Saudi Arabian counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, for cooperation in an additional oil output increase by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC Plus, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

