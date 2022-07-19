  • An F-35A fighter jet shown to the media in September 2019 in Daegu, South Korea. | KYODO
    An F-35A fighter jet shown to the media in September 2019 in Daegu, South Korea. | KYODO
South Korea has confirmed its intention to deploy an additional 20 F-35A fighter aircraft by 2028 to further bolster its aerial strike capabilities amid concerns over Pyongyang’s rapid military buildup and growing missile arsenal.

The country’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) said that the Defense Project Promotion Committee has endorsed a “basic” strategy — subject to adjustments following a feasibility study and other procedures — to acquire the multirole stealth fighters from the United States under a 3.9 trillion won ($2.9 billion) program expected to begin in 2023 and be completed five years later.

