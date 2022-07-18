  • Los Angeles Department of Water and Power Water Conservation Specialist Damon Ayala finds water leaking onto the pavement from a landscape irrigation system while patrolling a residential neighborhood in search of illegal lawn irrigation and irrigation leakage. | AFP-JIJI
Los Angeles – Damon Ayala patrols the streets of drought-stricken Los Angeles every day, inspecting the sidewalks. Each time he sees a puddle, he stops.

He is part of the city’s Department of Water and Power team, which looks into hundreds of community complaints filed by neighbors each week about water waste.

