    North Macedonia and Albania can now formally start negotiations to join the EU, a process long-delayed by quarrels between countries in the volatile region. | REUTERS

Two Balkan states signed an agreement that will allow North Macedonia and Albania to formally start negotiations to join the European Union, a process long-delayed by bilateral quarrels between countries in the volatile region.

Bujar Osmani, North Macedonia’s foreign minister, signed the protocol with his Bulgarian counterpart in Sofia, Bulgaria’s capital, on Sunday.

