  Scientists at the University of Yamanashi were able to create 75 cloned mice from freeze-dried cells.
  AFP-JIJI

Japanese scientists have successfully produced cloned mice using freeze-dried cells in a technique they believe could one day help conserve species and overcome challenges with current biobanking methods.

The United Nations has warned that extinctions are accelerating worldwide and at least a million species could disappear because of human-induced impacts like climate change.

